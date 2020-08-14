Marks: Re-signing Harris is Nets' top priority this offseason

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will presumably healthy and ready to play next season and the Brooklyn Nets don't intend to stop there.

They also want to bring back sharpshooting guard/forward Joe Harris, who enters free agency after the season.

“Priority number one,” Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters of re-signing Harris. “It’s that simple, yeah.”

The Nets are ranked the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and begin the playoffs next week against the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

Harris signed a two-year contract worth $16 million in 2018. He has said he is open to returning to the Nets, as relayed by Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

"We’re obviously very proud of where Joe has come from," Marks said. "And where he is today. And he still continues to get better. [He] still wants to work on his craft."

Harris, 28, is 6-foot-6 and was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 2014 draft. He is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds this season, and has made at least one 3-pointer in 60 consecutive games.

Free agency is scheduled to begin in mid-October.

The Nets will begin their search for a new coach after the season. Interim man Jacque Vaughn is expected to be in the running after compiling a 5-3 record on the Disney campus.