AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Former Pacers guard Young erupts for 74 points in CBA game

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Joe Young exploded for 74 points for Nanjing in a 125-110 loss to Shandong in a Chinese Basketball Association game Monday.

Young also collected eight steals and five rebounds, and was 21-of-39 shooting from the field.

Young, 28, is 6-foot-2 and plays both guard positions. He spent 2015-18 with the Indiana Pacers after being selected in the second round (No. 43 overall) of the '15 draft. He has also spent time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League.

Young played for the Los Angeles Lakers' summer league entry a year ago, then signed a one-year contract with Nanjing in August.

The CBA rebooted its season last month and much like the NBA intends to do, is playing in centralized locations minus fans in the arenas.

Young started his college career at Houston before transferring to Oregon for his final two seasons. He was named MVP of the 2019 CBA All-Star Game.

"I’m a winner and I’m ready to come out and show what I can do," Young told HoopsHype in 2018.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free agent big man Hartenstein drawing interest in Spain, China

Former Houston Rockets center/power forward stood out in G League, reportedly seeking NBA return.

Sam Amico

Walkup draws NBA interest, may opt out of overseas deal

Former Stephen F. Austin standout has spent time in G League, still under contract with team in Lithuania.

Sam Amico

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear "Equality" on back of jersey during restart

The Milwaukee Bucks have the top record in the NBA ahead of the league's restart.

Cameron Fields

Lakers' Rondo to undergo thumb surgery, expected out 6-8 weeks

Veteran suffers injury in practice as Los Angeles prepares for NBA season return at Walt Disney World.

Sam Amico

Report: Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Marc Gasol is 'fully healed' from hamstring injury

Marc Gasol has had some of his best seasons shooting from the 3-point line while with the Toronto Raptors.

Cameron Fields

ESPN suspends NBA insider Wojnarowski without pay

Trip to report from Orlando at least delayed, according to reports; Network declining comment beyond statement.

Sam Amico

Zion Williamson was dominating during Pelicans practice in Orlando

Zion Williamson played in 19 games before the league's shutdown in March.

Cameron Fields

Opposing teams reportedly believe Ball favors Knicks in draft

Top point guard prospect may be eyeing New York as his preferred pro basketball destination.

Sam Amico

Coach Malone: Jokic expected to join Nuggets in next few days

Denver center experiencing travel issues, but said to be in good health and ready to go for Orlando run.

Sam Amico

Nearly 500 million in China watched NBA programming in 2018-19

League's relationship with communist nation comes back to forefront following Wojnarowski email.

Sam Amico