Former Pacers guard Young erupts for 74 points in CBA game

Former NBA guard Joe Young exploded for 74 points for Nanjing in a 125-110 loss to Shandong in a Chinese Basketball Association game Monday.

Young also collected eight steals and five rebounds, and was 21-of-39 shooting from the field.

Young, 28, is 6-foot-2 and plays both guard positions. He spent 2015-18 with the Indiana Pacers after being selected in the second round (No. 43 overall) of the '15 draft. He has also spent time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League.

Young played for the Los Angeles Lakers' summer league entry a year ago, then signed a one-year contract with Nanjing in August.

The CBA rebooted its season last month and much like the NBA intends to do, is playing in centralized locations minus fans in the arenas.

Young started his college career at Houston before transferring to Oregon for his final two seasons. He was named MVP of the 2019 CBA All-Star Game.

"I’m a winner and I’m ready to come out and show what I can do," Young told HoopsHype in 2018.