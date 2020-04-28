AllCavs
Beilein Not a Candidate for Wake Forest Coaching Opening

Sam Amico

Despite suggestions that John Beilein could become a viable candidate for the Wake Forest coaching vacancy, he is not in the running, according to Evan Daniels of 24/7 Sports.

Many expect to return to the college ranks next season after stepping aside during his lone season in the NBA. He compiled a 14-40 record with the Cleveland Cavaliers before moving into a front-office role in February.

Wake Forest conducted "Zoom interviews" with potential candidates Sunday, Daniels reported, and the process of hiring a new coach is expected to be a quick one. The school fired Danny Manning over the weekend.

Beilein signed a five-year contract to coach the Cavs after four decades in the college game.

Before that, he compiled a 278-150 record in 12 seasons at Michigan, guiding the Wolverines to two trips to the NCAA championship game.

One of his most notable NCAA tournament victories actually came over Wake Forest in 2005, when Beilein and West Virginia stunned Chris Paul and the Demon Deacons in the Sweet Sixteen.

Cavs assistant GM Mike Gansey was one of the stars of that Mountaineers team and was instrumental in helping bring Beilein to the Cavs.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

