Calipari-to-Knicks chatter still alive, but probably just talk

Sam Amico

As long as Leon Rose is running the New York Knicks' basketball operations and William Wesley is serving as an advisor, the John Calipari chatter isn't likely to go away, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Still, it doesn't seem likely the Kentucky coach will leave for the same job with the Knicks, Berman relayed.

"Last February, the Kentucky coach raved about Rose but said he wouldn’t be interested in leaving Kentucky to work for him," Berman wrote. "Calipari signed a 10-year 'lifetime' contract with Kentucky last June."

The NBA is scheduled to resume its season July 31 in Orlando with its top 22 teams. The Knicks are not one of those teams and face a fairly substantial rebuild. Meanwhile, Calipari has a good thing going at Kentucky, as former NBA coach Larry Brown told Berman.

"He has a chance to win the national championship every year because of the type of players he’s allowed to recruit," Brown said. "I can’t imagine him leaving. I really can’t. You read his name because of his relationship to Leon and relationship to Wes but we’ve never once talked about him going to the Knicks. But I do know how competitive he is. He didn’t like not succeeding in New Jersey.”

The Nets are who Calipari coached in his lone NBA stint, from 1996-98. It didn't go well. He compiled a 72-112 record and was fired with a 3-17 mark in his final season.

But in Kentucky, he is king.

“The only reason he’d do it is ego,” Berman quoted a Calipari friend as saying. “Even with the change in one and done, he still has the best job in the country.”

For now, it appears former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau is the "heavy favorite," for the Knicks job. Former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, former Knicks coach Mike Woodson and current Knicks coach Mike Miller are also expected to be granted interviews.

