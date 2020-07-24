Russian club Unics Kazan is "seriously" pursuing free agent guard/forward John Holland, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Holland is a native of the Bronx, N.Y., and went undrafted out of Boston University in 2011. He played for the Boston Celtics in 2016 and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18.

He has also spent time in the G League with the Canton Charge and Austin Spurs, as well as extensive time overseas.

Holland is 6-foot-5 and averaged 13 points per game last season with Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem.