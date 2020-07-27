AllCavs
Free agent wing Holland signs deal with Russian club

Sam Amico

Free agent guard/forward John Holland has agreed to a contract with Russian club Unics Kazan, the team announced.

Emiliano Carchia of Sportando relayed last week that Unics was in serious pursuit of the former NBA swingman.

Holland is a native of the Bronx, N.Y., and went undrafted out of Boston University in 2011. He played for the Boston Celtics in 2016 and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18.

He has also spent time in the G League with the Canton Charge and Austin Spurs, as well as extensive time overseas.

Holland is 6-foot-5 and averaged 13 points per game last season with Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem.

Unics Kazan has also signed former NBA point guard Nate Wolters, per reports.

