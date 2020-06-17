AllCavs
Wall wants Cousins on Wizards: 'I'm trying to push for that'

Sam Amico

Veteran point guard John Wall wants to be reunited with center DeMarcus Cousins, this time in a Washington Wizards uniform.

"Oh man, you know I'm trying to push for that," Wall told Marc J. Spears of ESPN in an Instagram Live interview (via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington). "I've been on that for like five years. I want to sign him right now."

Wall and Cousins were teammates at Kentucky and remain close.

Cousins, of course, was one of the league's top big men before being sidelined by some major injuries over the past two seasons. The most recent was an ACL tear about a year ago, shortly after Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was waived by the Lakers in February and is free to sign with any team.

Wall, too, has been sidelined with an Achilles tear and is still working his way back. Neither player is expected to be available once the NBA season resumes in Orlando at the end of July.

But the Wizards were indeed invited to finish the season. And with Wall and Bradley Beal expected to be back together again next season, the Wizards may only be a piece away from very good things.

Cousins may be open to trying to be that piece. First, though, he needs to heal.

"I'm like 'bro, be smart, take your time to get all the way healthy so you can show these people what you're all about,'" Wall said. "I want him to focus on that and get back to the Boogie that he was."

Wall said he he has spoken with Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard about possibly signing Cousins "here and there."

Wizards guard speaks to The Undefeated

