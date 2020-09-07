Former Wizards big man Williams lands overseas deal

Free agent center/forward Johnathan Williams has signed with Turkish club Galatasaray, the team announced.

Williams, 25, is 6-foot-9 and spent last season dividing his time between the Washington Wizards and G League's Capital City Go Go.

He appeared in 24 games with the Los Angeles Lakers as a rookie in 2018-19, averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Williams went undrafted out of Gonzaga in 2018.

He then began this past season with Maccabi Rishon LeZion in the Israel Premier League, before signing a two-way deal with the Wizards in December. It has not been determined if his deal in Turkey comes with an NBA out.