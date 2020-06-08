Free agent O'Bryant nearing deal to remain in Russia

NBA free agent power forward/center Johnny O'Bryant III is in "advanced discussions" to return to Russian club Lokomotiv Kuban, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

O'Bryant is 6-foot-11 and was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round (No. 36 overall) in 2014.

He played for the Bucks from 2014-16, and also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Hornets and in the NBA G League.

The LSU product also spent one year with Israeli power Maccabi Tel Aviv. He averaged 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds with Lokomotiv Kuban last season.

O'Bryant carries NBA averages of 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 147 appearances. He appeared in a career-high 66 games with the Bucks during the 2015-16 season, and last played in the NBA in 2017-18 (Charlotte).

He played his college ball at LSU.