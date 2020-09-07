SI.com
Free agent guard Diebler agrees to contract in Israel

Sam Amico

Former Ohio State sharpshooter Jon Diebler has signed with Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Diebler, 32, was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round (No. 52 overall) in the 2011 draft. His rights were traded to the Houston Rockets in 2012, then to the Chicago Bulls as part of a deal involving Carmelo Anthony in January 2019.

That said, Diebler has never played in an NBA regular-season game. Instead, his entire career has been spent overseas. Along with Israel, he has played professionally in Greece in Turkey, most recently with Darüssafaka.

Diebler played for his father, Keith Diebler, at Upper Sandusky (Ohio) and was named Mr. Basketball as a senior in 2007. 

He finished his high school career with 3,208 career points -- more than Ohio high school legends such as Luke Kennard (2,977), Jay Burson (2,958), LeBron James (2,646), Bob Huggins (2,438), Jerry Lucas (2,438), Jamar Butler (2,412) and Jim Jackson (2,328).

