Magic's Isaac following knee injury: I still stand in Jesus' name

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee on Sunday, but indicated he is staying strong.

"IT IS WELL!!! 2 Kings 4!" Isaac posted on social media. "Thank you for all of your prayers and concerns I’m encouraged."

Isaac continued: "Remember our God is not just a God of the hills but a God of the valleys! (2 Corinthians ch 4 vs 9!) MY COMEBACK WILL BE GREATER THAN MY SETBACK!!!! I STILL STAND IN JESUS NAME!!!!"

Isaac, 22, is 6-foot-11 and in his third year with the Magic.

He suffered the injury while driving to the basket during the fourth quarter of a blowout win over the Sacramento Kings. An MRI ensued, revealing the torn ACL.

Isaac made news this past Friday, when he became the first player on the NBA's Disney campus to stand for the national anthem. Isaac opted to stand and pray instead, citing his Christian faith in the postgame press conference.

His jersey sales skyrocketed to No. 2 overall in the league over the weekend, training only Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. As of Sunday night, Isaac's jersey on the NBA store's website was nearly sold out.

"A lot went into my decision and part of it is my thought that kneeling or wearing a black lives matter t-shirt don’t go hand in hand with supporting black lives," Isaac said Friday.

"My life has been supported by the gospel of Jesus Christ,. Everyone is made in the image of God and we all share in His glory. Each and everyone of us each and every day do things we shouldn’t do. We say things we shouldn’t say. We hate and dislike people that we shouldn’t hate and dislike. And sometimes it gets to the point where we point fingers about whose evil is worse, and sometimes it comes down to simply whose evil is most visible.

"I felt like I wanted just take a stand on — I felt like we all make mistakes but I think the gospel of Jesus Christ is that there’s grace for us. And that Jesus came and died for our sins. And that we all will come to an understanding of that and that God wants to have a relationship with us.”

He later added, "I think, when you look around, racism isn't the only thing that plagues our society. Everything that plagues us as a society, I feel the answer to it is the gospel."

Isaac's teammates took his injury hard.

"That was tough man," Magic forward Aaron Gordon told reporters. "That one brought me to tears instantly just because I know how good of a guy JI is and i know how hard he works."

Isaac is averaging 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Magic. He gave a particularly strong performance off the bench vs. the Nets, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six boards.

The Magic (32-35) have won both games since the NBA season resumed and sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.