Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac will miss all of next season after suffering a torn ACL in early August.

"We will not have Jonathan Isaac next season," Magic president Jeff Weltman said, via the Associated Press.

Isaac suffered the injury during the seeding games on the Disney campus and had to be carted off the court -- two days after making news for standing during the national anthem and discussing his strong Christian faith.

"That was tough man," Magic forward Aaron Gordon said at the time. "That one brought me to tears instantly just because I know how good of a guy JI is and i know how hard he works."

Isaac became the first player not to kneel during the national anthem. He instead opted to pray, then discussed his Christian faith following the game.

According to NBA.com, Isaac's jersey sales skyrocketed to second in the league during the first weekend's of the league's return, trailing only Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Isaac's jersey's had practically sold out prior to Sunday's victory.

"A lot went into my decision and part of it is my thought that kneeling or wearing a black lives matter t-shirt don’t go hand in hand with supporting black lives," Isaac said.

"My life has been supported by the gospel of Jesus Christ,. Everyone is made in the image of God and we all share in His glory. Each and everyone of us each and every day do things we shouldn’t do. We say things we shouldn’t say. We hate and dislike people that we shouldn’t hate and dislike. And sometimes it gets to the point where we point fingers about whose evil is worse, and sometimes it comes down to simply whose evil is most visible.

"I felt like I wanted just take a stand on — I felt like we all make mistakes but I think the gospel of Jesus Christ is that there’s grace for us. And that Jesus came and died for our sins. And that we all will come to an understanding of that and that God wants to have a relationship with us.”

He later added, "I think, when you look around, racism isn't the only thing that plagues our society. Everything that plagues us as a society, I feel the answer to it is the gospel."

Isaac is 6-foot-11 and averaging 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Magic. He gave a particularly strong performance off the bench in the first seeding game vs. the Nets, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six boards.