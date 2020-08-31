SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Torn ACL to keep Isaac out all of next season, Magic president says

Sam Amico

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac will miss all of next season after suffering a torn ACL in early August.

"We will not have Jonathan Isaac next season," Magic president Jeff Weltman said, via the Associated Press.

Isaac suffered the injury during the seeding games on the Disney campus and had to be carted off the court -- two days after making news for standing during the national anthem and discussing his strong Christian faith.

"That was tough man," Magic forward Aaron Gordon said at the time. "That one brought me to tears instantly just because I know how good of a guy JI is and i know how hard he works."

Isaac became the first player not to kneel during the national anthem. He instead opted to pray, then discussed his Christian faith following the game.

According to NBA.com, Isaac's jersey sales skyrocketed to second in the league during the first weekend's of the league's return, trailing only Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Isaac's jersey's had practically sold out prior to Sunday's victory.

"A lot went into my decision and part of it is my thought that kneeling or wearing a black lives matter t-shirt don’t go hand in hand with supporting black lives," Isaac said.

"My life has been supported by the gospel of Jesus Christ,. Everyone is made in the image of God and we all share in His glory. Each and everyone of us each and every day do things we shouldn’t do. We say things we shouldn’t say. We hate and dislike people that we shouldn’t hate and dislike. And sometimes it gets to the point where we point fingers about whose evil is worse, and sometimes it comes down to simply whose evil is most visible.

"I felt like I wanted just take a stand on — I felt like we all make mistakes but I think the gospel of Jesus Christ is that there’s grace for us. And that Jesus came and died for our sins. And that we all will come to an understanding of that and that God wants to have a relationship with us.”

He later added, "I think, when you look around, racism isn't the only thing that plagues our society. Everything that plagues us as a society, I feel the answer to it is the gospel."

Isaac is 6-foot-11 and averaging 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Magic. He gave a particularly strong performance off the bench in the first seeding game vs. the Nets, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six boards.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

saynt

Pacers' Pritchard says he sensed 'relief' from McMillan, talks coaching search

Indiana team president will be looking for new main man on sideline after five straight first-round exits.

Sam Amico

Spurs appear likely to explore Aldridge, DeRozan trades

San Antonio may be considering reshaping roster after failing to make playoffs for first time in 23 seasons.

Sam Amico

Retired dunking machine Carter headed to ESPN as NBA analyst

Former Slam Dunk champion to make expected move into broadcasting role in first year after hanging 'em up.

Sam Amico

Hornets bringing back pinstripes in change of uniforms

Michael Jordan's team going old school in what franchise hopes will be a new era of success.

Sam Amico

Vitale: Thompson was Muhammad Ali of basketball coaching

Former Georgetown coach remembered for his towering presence and love of his players and game.

Sam Amico

Former Heat, Cavs forward White signs deal in Russia

Free agent big man spent time with Cleveland during 2018 run to Finals.

Sam Amico

First week of NBA playoff ratings down 20 percent from last season

League following trend of less television viewership in August for all of broadcast networks.

Sam Amico

by

Mamesguy

LeBron reportedly storms out of 'dysfunctional' players meeting as tensions rise

Union to meet again to determine whether or not to carry on with playoffs and resume season in Orlando.

Sam Amico

by

dbromon

Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott remainder of NBA season

Players continue to determine fate of playoffs on Disney campus following boycotts.

Sam Amico

by

docephraimbates21