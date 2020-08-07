AllCavs
New big man Bell: Cavaliers were always on my radar

Sam Amico

Power forward/center Jordan Bell played for the Golden State Warriors but indicated the Cleveland Cavaliers were sometimes on his mind.

“When I was about to get drafted, it was told to me that the Warriors and the Cavs were two teams (that were) very interested in me,” Bell told Kelsey Russo of The Athletic. “So … I always kind of kept them on my radar, and obviously they kept me on their radar too … because in the league you move and you never know what’s gonna happen.”

Bell, 25, is 6-foot-8 and was drafted by the Warriors in the second round in 2017. He has bounced around a little since then, with the Warriors trading him to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies.

While he proved to be an athletic energy man in his first two seasons, he spent most of the past year riding the pine -- appearing in just a combined 29 games with the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.

Still, the Cavs figured Bell was worth a chance, signing to what is believed to be a two-year deal in late June.

“I never put myself in a category, somebody who just scores and does one thing,” Bell told Russo. “I’m a dude who just plays hard and (is) just trying to win. Whatever that is, I’m going to do it."

The Cavs (19-46) were one of eight teams who were told to stay home from the NBA's return in Orlando. That's because the Cavs (19-46) weren't near the playoffs, instead finishing last in the Eastern Conference and with the second-worst record in the entire league.

But clearly, Bell isn't bothered by the Cavs' recent lack of success. 

“I just want to play with some dogs,” he said. “I love being in the kennel with the dogs. It’s been a while since I’ve been with some dogs. That’s how I am. I need that around me. I’m a dog, I need to be around other dogs.”

Bell carries career averages of 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds.

