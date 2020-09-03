SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Jordan taking equity stake in sports fantasy and gambling company DraftKings

Sam Amico

Michael Jordan is investing and advising with a new team, and yes, it involves wins and losses.

That's because the NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner is taking an equity stake in sports in DraftKings, a sports betting and fantasy sports company.

The size of Jordan's equity has not been determined.

"Michael Jordan is among the most important figures in sports and culture, who forever redefined the modern athlete and entrepreneur," said DraftKings CEO and co-founder Jason Robins said in a release. "The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team."

Along with continuing to oversee the Hornets, Jordan will provide "guidance and strategic advice to the DraftKings board of directors," as relayed by Dave Purdum of ESPN.

Jordan won six championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls and 10-part miniseries centered on his career, "The Last Dance," became the most-watched documentary in ESPN history upon its initial release in April. (It is currently available on Netflix.)

Jordan's involvement with sports betting is not viewed by the NBA as a conflict.

"NBA team investors, including governors, are permitted to have involvement with sports betting and fantasy sports businesses, subject to safeguards required under league rules to prevent actual or perceived conflicts of interest," Purdum quoted an NBA spokesperson as saying.

DraftKings went public in April.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers no match for NASCAR head-to-head, as NBA ratings stay on low side

Stoppage in play doesn't result in decline in viewership, but doesn't offer much-needed boost, either.

Sam Amico

by

andyfreeman

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

HDRYVE

Cavs unveil Jordan-inspired (yes, Jordan) Statement Edition jersey

NBA legend who once buried Cleveland in playoffs via The Shot to be celebrated on special occasions in 2020-21.

Sam Amico

Nuggets-Jazz Game 7 provides ratings boost NBA needed

Denver's close victory in first round of Western Conference playoffs draws in a reported 3.385 million viewers.

Sam Amico

Pacers' Pritchard: Winning more will be the key to keeping Oladipo

Indiana president of basketball operations says star guard will be free to make decision on future when time is right.

Sam Amico

G League team of elite prospects to be called NBA G League Ignite

Preps-to-pros group, coached by Brian Shaw, has already begun training in California.

Sam Amico

Warriors' Green to fill in on TNT's popular 'Inside the NBA' show

Golden State forward to replace Kenny Smith one night, Charles Barkley the next for postgame programming.

Sam Amico

Villanova's Wright removes himself from consideration for 76ers job

Philadelphia continues coaching search as Wildcats coach says, "I am not a candidate for the job."

Sam Amico

Anderson expected to replace Albert for conference finals on TNT

Veteran play-by-play man likely to become main NBA voice as others move to football duties, per report.

Sam Amico

Thompson: Three reasons LaMelo could be a ball for Hornets

Young point guard has size, vision, passing and can score. That could be what Charlotte needs.

Danny Thompson