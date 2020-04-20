AllCavs
This day in NBA: Jordan erupts for 63 in playoff loss to Celtics

Sam Amico

It was on this day in 1986 that Michael Jordan dropped 63 points in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

The game was played in the famed Boston Garden on the old parquet floor. It was the rare nationally televised game (even for the playoffs), tipping off on a Sunday afternoon. Back then, CBS was the NBA's network and Dick Stockton and Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn were the main voices.

I was just a kid then, but watched the whole thing with my best buddy from junior high/high school. Interestingly, we also watched the first two episodes of "The Last Dance" together. That of course is the Jordan documentary that's sweeping the nation minus actual sports.

Anyway, Jordan scored 49 in Game 1, then the amazing 63 the next. It remains the best individual playoff performance I've ever seen. 

As an aside, he was held to 19 and fouled out in Game 3 back in Chicago, as Larry Bird and the Celtics emerged with the best-of-five Eastern Conference sweep.

Below are highlights from Game 2, with a link to the entire game below that, if you're so inclined.

Watch the FULL Game 2 of Jordan's 63 point explosion RIGHT HERE.

