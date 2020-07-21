Free agent big man Mickey signs with Russian club

Free agent center/forward Jordan Mickey has re-signed with Khimki Moscow of Russia, the team announced in a press release.

Mickey, 25, is 6-foot-8 and played with Khimki during 2018-19, spending this past season with Real Madrid of Spain. Real Madrid terminated his contract at the end of the season.

A product of LSU, Mickey was selected by the Boston Celtics in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 2015 draft. He spent two seasons with the Celtics before latching on with the Miami Heat for a year.

He carries NBA career averages of 2.0 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Mickey is the son of James Wright, a former center at Abilene Christian and the Lone Star Conference MVP in 1985.