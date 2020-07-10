Free agent big man Mickey nearing deal with Russian club

Free agent forward/center Jordan Mickey is closing in on a contract to return to Russian club Khimki, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Mickey, 25, is 6-foot-8 and played with Khimki during 2018-19, spending last season with Real Madrid of Spain.

A product of LSU, Mickey was selected by the Boston Celtics in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 2015 draft. He spent two seasons with the Celtics before latching on with the Miami Heat for a year.

He carries NBA career averages of 2.0 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Mickey is the son of James Wright, a former center at Abilene Christian and the Lone Star Conference MVP in 1985.