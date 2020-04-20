AllCavs
Jordan talks of walking in on Bulls teammates doing drugs

Sam Amico

Michael Jordan is winning the NBA again in late April, courtesy of "The Last Dance" documentary that's dominating the sports world.

But being a member of the Chicago Bulls wasn't always a glorious ride. Before the six championships, Jordan had to get accustomed to the pros. And part of getting accustomed was ... well, let's just say part of it was the lifestyle.

For the 1980s Bulls, that meant some illegal activity of which a rookie Jordan wanted no part. According to the documentary, those Bulls were known as the Traveling Cocaine Circus.

Below is a snippet from "The Last Dance," in which Jordan discusses what went on.

