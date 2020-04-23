AmicoHoops/AllCavs
Jordan intends to donate proceeds from 'The Last Dance' to charity

Sam Amico

Michael Jordan intends to donate proceeds from "The Last Dance" documentary to charity, according to a report from Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes.

The first two episodes of the 10-part series averaged more viewers than any documentary in ESPN history, and was the most-watched ESPN telecast since the college football national championship game Jan. 12.

Per Badenhausen, proceeds from the documentary "should reach at least $3 or $4 million."

Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls are the focus of the series, also available on Netflix. They won the sixth championship in franchise history before being dismantled by management following the season.

Jordan's entire career is being detailed in the documentary. His net worth has been reported to be in the neighborhood of $2.1 billion. He is currently the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

