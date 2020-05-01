Top Prep Schooler Hall Ruled Eligible For NBA Draft

AllCavs
Prep schooler Josh Hall is again eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft and has signed with an agent following a brief mix-up, according to Matt Babcock of Babcock Hoops.

Hall is a 6-foot-9 small forward and isn't projected to go in the first round on most draft boards -- though some of that may have had to do with his uncertain status. He was considered a four-star college recruit.

Hall originally committed to N.C. State, but confirmed the news of his draft status on his Twitter account.

"As I strive to constantly improve myself day by day to reach my dream of professional basketball, I understand this is a journey only some can dream about," he wrote. "That day is a lot closer than I imagined at 19 years old. With that being said I have decided to enter the NBA draft and sign with an agent."

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25, though many suspect it will be moved until later in August, once the league makes a decision on whether to resume the season.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

