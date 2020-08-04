German guard Saibou released for protesting COVID-19 restrictions

Point guard Joshiko Saibou has been released from German club Telekom Baskets Bonn for participating in protests against coronavirus measures in Berlin.

Prior to protesting, Salibou had also been posting conspiracy theories about the virus on social media.

“The German clubs are currently working meticulously on hygiene concepts for the fans next season and for special health and safety guidelines,” Bonn managing director Wolfgang Wiedlich said in a statement. “Therefore, we can’t be responsible for a permanent risk of infection, which the player Saibou represents to his teammates and to other BBL teams.”

Saibou, 30, is 6-foot-2 and is averaging 6.5 points, primarily backing up former NBA point guard and Bonn leading scorer Donald Sloan. Trey McKinney-Jones is another guard with NBA experience on the Bonn roster.

Saibou is a former member of the German national team.

German Basketball Federation officials said no further action against Saibou will be taken.

“We, as a federation distance ourselves from it, but we also accept that Joshiko Saibou has a difference of opinion”, Federation president Ingo Weiss told AFP.