Lakers signing of veteran shooting guard Smith now official

Free agent shooting guard J.R. Smith has officially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for the rest of the season, the team announced Wednesday.

Smith will replace guard Avery Bradley, who has opted not to play.

The Lakers worked out Smith in February but ultimately decided to sign shooting guard Dion Waiters instead.

Guards Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will largely carry the burden after Bradley's departure, with Waiters expected to provide further depth in the backcourt," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. "Rajon Rondo is another veteran guard on the Lakers' bench.

Smith is a former teammate of Lakers star LeBron James, the pair winning a championship as starters with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Smith, James, Waiters, Caldwell-Pope and Lakers forward Anthony Davis are all represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Paul also represents Lakers rookie Talen Horton-Tucker, who spent the season in the G League.

Smith was sent home by the Cavaliers after just 11 games in the 208-19 season. He was finally officially waived last July.

Smith, 34, has repeatedly said he isn’t done playing. A 15-year veteran, he has also spent time with the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets.

He averaged 8.3 points on 40 percent shooting in his final full season with the Cavaliers, appearing in 80 games in 2017-18. That averaged dipped to 35 percent in the playoffs that season. Still, Smith is regarded as a strong perimeter defender even when the shots aren't dropping.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the NBA season at Walt Disney World in Orlando at the end of July. Each team will play eight "seeding" games prior to the playoffs.

The Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference and second best in the league (behind Milwaukee) at the hiatus.

Bradley told ESPN he was opting out of the season because his 6-year-old son has respiratory issues and likely wouldn't be cleared to enter the Disney campus.

“As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family,” Bradley told ESPN. “And so, at a time like this, I can’t imagine making any decision that might put my family’s health and well-being at even the slightest risk.

Bradley averaged 8.6 points on 44 percent shooting in 49 games this season.