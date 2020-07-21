Grizzlies' Winslow lost for season; Morant tweets support

Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Justise Winslow suffered a hip injury during practice Monday and is out for the season's restart in Orlando, the team announced.

Winslow fell after "absorbing contact" during a team scrimmage, per the team.

After Winslow announced the injury on his Twitter account, rookie teammate Ja Morant tweeted, "we wit you brotha."

Winslow, 24, had appeared in just 11 games with the Miami Heat this season after suffering a back injury.

He had yet to play in a game with the Grizzlies after being acquired in February -- a deal in which the Grizzlies took on the large contracts of Dion Waiters (via the Heat) and Gorgui Dieng (via the Minnesota Timberwolves), and sent Andre Iguodala to Miami.

For the Grizzlies, Winslow was the centerpiece of that deal. While he's expected to make a full recovery, the Grizzlies were undoubtedly hoping he would be able to offer a lift in their bid to hang on to the eighth playoff spot.

The 6-foot-6 Winslow averaged 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his 11 games this season.

The Grizzlies hold a lead of 3.5 games over the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings, all tied for ninth in the Western Conference.

Each team on the Disney campus will play eight "seeding" games prior to the playoffs.