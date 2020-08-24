SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Michigan's Howard: I'm not exploring NBA coaching opportunities

Sam Amico

The NBA may have an interest in Juwan Howard but Howard is not interested in the NBA -- at least, not at the moment.

Howard just completed his first season at the University of Michigan after years as an NBA assistant (and former NBA center). A report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnaorwski said that Howard is on the radar of several NBA teams. 

That report is undoubtedly true. As Woj mentioned, Howard interviewed for head-coaching jobs with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers before eventually signing on with Michigan.

This time, though, Howard felt compelled to shoot down the NBA.

"There was a report of my name as a potential candidate for NBA coaching opportunities," Howard said in a statement posted to social media. "While I am flattered, and know it will more than likely happen again, I am not exploring, seeking or listening."

Howard went on the say he and the Wolverines are focused on winning a championship.

Michigan finished 19-12 this past season under Howard. The Big Ten and NCAA tournaments in March were cancelled.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks, Pistons, Suns expected to pursue Raptors guard VanVleet

Toronto standout headed for unrestricted free agency during offseason, sure to draw lots of interest.

Sam Amico

Opposing exec 'strongly' doubts Cavs will keep No. 5 draft pick

Cleveland doesn't exactly want to add another unproven youngster to a roster that already has some.

Sam Amico

Former BYU center Mika headed back overseas

Undrafted in 2017, big man has spent time in Italy, Germany and China, as well as G League.

Sam Amico

Turner Sports signs Shaq to multiyear contract extension

NBA center has now served in analyst role with TNT, NBA TV for nearly a decade,

Sam Amico

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

SelectiveAmnesia

NBA playoff ratings 'crush' broadcasts of Democratic National Convention

While league may struggling to draw as many eyeballs as usual, there may not yet be reason for concern.

Sam Amico

by

f4ebjb

NBA Mock Draft Volume 1.0: Who might go where?

A look at the first round of the draft and who each team might pick in the first mock following the NBA lottery.

Sam Amico

by

gjguest

Insider: NCAA will stage March Madness tournament in 2021

College basketball could follow NBA's lead and hold tourney inside bubble if necessary, Jon Rothstein says.

Sam Amico

Team execs doubt NBA draft will be held on current scheduled date

Annual event slated for Oct. 16, but collective bargaining could push that date to later in year, report suggests.

Sam Amico

Pelicans said to be contemplating using Ball as 'trade asset'

Point guard could be made available if time is right to make a deal, according to ESPN analyst.

Sam Amico