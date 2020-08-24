Michigan's Howard: I'm not exploring NBA coaching opportunities

The NBA may have an interest in Juwan Howard but Howard is not interested in the NBA -- at least, not at the moment.

Howard just completed his first season at the University of Michigan after years as an NBA assistant (and former NBA center). A report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnaorwski said that Howard is on the radar of several NBA teams.

That report is undoubtedly true. As Woj mentioned, Howard interviewed for head-coaching jobs with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers before eventually signing on with Michigan.

This time, though, Howard felt compelled to shoot down the NBA.

"There was a report of my name as a potential candidate for NBA coaching opportunities," Howard said in a statement posted to social media. "While I am flattered, and know it will more than likely happen again, I am not exploring, seeking or listening."

Howard went on the say he and the Wolverines are focused on winning a championship.

Michigan finished 19-12 this past season under Howard. The Big Ten and NCAA tournaments in March were cancelled.