Ohio State Big Man Wesson To Declare For NBA Draft

Ohio State forward/center Kaleb Wesson is entering the 2020 NBA Draft, his father Keith Wesson told Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.

Kaleb Wesson won't rule out returning to the Buckeyes after averaging 14.0 points and 9.3 rebounds as a junior this past season.

It's hard to say if the draft will still be held on the scheduled date of June 25, as the NBA contemplates how to move forward amid the coronavirus pandemic. With that, there is also a lot of uncertainty surrounding the pre-draft process.

“He’ll definitely test the waters, but he’s going to maintain his eligibility based upon information because it’s just so unknown,” Keith Wesson said told Jardy. “There may not be any opportunities to increase your value from the standpoint of workouts and combines and really solidify your position.”

Wesson is 6-foot-9 and improved both his conditioning and perimeter game this past season, burying 43 percent of his 3-pointers. He is currently ranked 54th on ESPN's draft board.

Still, again, the mystery surrounding the entire season may lead to Wesson giving the Buckeyes one final run.

"Nobody knows anything," Keith Wesson told Jardy. "We’ve talked to several different agents through the process of interviewing and literally none of them know anything.

"They say the draft is going to be moved back. They don’t know when or if combines or workouts are going to happen or even if the combine will happen."

