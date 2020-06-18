AllCavs
Oubre Jr. to remain sidelined for Suns during season's return

Sam Amico

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss the resumption of the season as he continues to try to rehabilitate following knee surgery in March, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Oubre is in his first full season with the Suns and was averaging career-highs of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games. He underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee March 3.

The Suns (26-39) are among the 22 teams that will jostle for playoff seeding when the season returns at Walt Disney World in Orlando at the end of July.

They are in 13th place in the Western Conference and are the second-worst team to receive an invite. (Washington, at 24-40, is first.)

