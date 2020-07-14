ESPN cancels Durant's sports business show after two seasons

ESPN has cancelled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant's show, "The Boardroom," according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The show appeared on the ESPN+ subscription streaming service for two seasons. It featured Durant, former Duke star and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams and Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman.

“The Boardroom is not being renewed following two seasons on ESPN+,” ESPN said in a statement to Marchand. “Thirty Five Ventures are great partners and we look forward to continuing to discuss any future projects.”

As Marchand also relayed, "The Boardroom" hailed itself as a program that aimed to “bring fans behind the scenes of the modern boardroom, showcasing the evolution of sports business through the minds of athletes, sports executives and tech moguls alike.”

Durant has missed the entire season while recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, suffered last year while he was a member of the Golden State Warriors. He left the Warriors for the Net last summer, joining fellow star Kyrie Irving in free agency.

Neither player will be available when the NBA season resumes in Orlando at the end of the month. The Nets currently hold the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Like all 22 teams, they will play eight "seeding" games before the playoffs, scheduled to begin in the middle of August.