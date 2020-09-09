SI.com
AllCavs
TNT's Harlan leaving Disney campus to call NFL games

Sam Amico

Popular TNT play-by-play man Kevin Harlan is leaving the NBA bubble, with his NFL duties taking precedence, as relayed by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Harlan calls NFL games for CBS.

With no Harlan and no Marv Albert (who did not come to the Disney campus), Brian Anderson will handle No. 1 play-by-play duties during the conference finals for TNT. Anderson is expected to be joined by Reggie Miller and Chris Webber, TNT's most frequently used in-game analysts.

Harlan, 60, has long been a fan-favorite in both the NBA and college basketball. His daughter, Olivia, is a sideline reporter for ESPN and the Big Ten Network, and is married to NBA free agent Sam Dekker.

