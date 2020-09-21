SI.com
Thunder forward Hervey signs with Lokomotiv Kuban

Sam Amico

Free agent power forward Kevin Hervey has signed a one-year contract with Russian club Lokomotiv Kuban, the team announced.

Hervey is 6-foot-8 and spent part of this past season with the Oklahoma City Thunder after signing a two-way contract in early December. He was originally selected by the Thunder in the second round (No. 57 overall) of the 2018 draft.

He has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League.

Hervey is one of just four players drafted out of Texas-Arlington, with the previous one being selected in 1982.

Hervey appeared in 10 games with the Thunder and averaged 1.7 points.

