Ashe recipient Love vows to remain vocal even when 'silence feels safer'

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is trying to make an impact beyond the basketball court and was recognized for doing so at the ESPYs on Sunday night.

That's when Love became the recipient of the annual Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Love wrote about his battles with anxiety and depression in 2018, and has been a spokesperson for mental health since. San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan has also been an advocate -- and Love used his acceptance speech Sunday to thank DeRozan.

“When I first shared my own personal story about mental health I did not expect the incredible response I received from my peers, from the league and from sports fan all over the world,” Love said. “I would also like to personally thank my brother, DeMar DeRozan, who inspired me when he first shared his story. DeMar, I could not have done this without you."

Love is just the latest to receive the Ashe award, joining a long list of sports greats who displayed courage in their own way.

“When I think about those I am joining as an Ashe recipient, humbled does not even begin to describe the feeling," Love said. "Billie Jean King. Muhammad Ali. Bill Russell. I’m not going to try to do justice to all that these trailblazing icons have achieved. But I want to recognize and remind you that when they spoke up they were not greeted with the warm reception that I was.

"They knew that change isn’t always pretty, but that history would be on their side. In light of all that’s going on in our country today, I accept this award as both an honor and a challenge. A challenge to not only continue on my path, but to push beyond it and stay vocal even when silence feels safer.”

Love, 31, was a member of the Cavaliers' championship-winning team in 2016. He was averaging 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds when the NBA season went on hiatus in March.

The Cavs (19-46) were not among the 22 teams invited to resume the season in Orlando at the end of next month.