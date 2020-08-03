AmicoHoops
Cavs forward Love: Return of NBA season has been 'incredible'

Sam Amico

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't playing competitive basketball at the moment, but Love is clearly to see that competitive basketball is back nonetheless.

"Having NBA basketball back has been incredible," Love tweeted. "Great performances. As both a player and fan you love to see it."

Twenty-two teams have resumed the season on the NBA's Disney campus near Orlando. Love and the Cavs, of course, were not among them after finishing 19-46, the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

It's still too early to say when the 2020-21 season will begin and the Cavs will return to action. Right now, all signs are pointing to early December.

The Cavs are also among the teams not invited to the NBA restart pushing for some form of summer league -- or more accurately, competitive basketball in the fall that resembles a summer league, only with veterans under contract.

Nothing has yet been decided on that, and the Cavs are like everyone else not playing at the moment. They can only sit, wait and watch. Some players are working out at the re-opened practice facility. Others are doing the same at gyms near their homes. There has also been talk of organized practices.

But there has been no five-on-five (as far as we know) for teams such as the Cavs, and Love indicated earlier this summer he hopes that changes.

“It’s paramount for teams like us that are in the bottom eight to have some good competition,” the veteran power forward said. “Eight months off from competitive basketball is not conducive to getting better.”

Love turns 32 years old before the start of next season. He is under contract through 2023 and was averaging 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds when the NBA suspended play in March.

The Cavs seemed to be coming together in what proved to be the season's final month, finishing 5-6 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who took over for John Beilein after the All-Star break.

(Beilein was reassigned in the organization, though sources have told SI he has not been seen nor heard from since the change.)

Regardless, next up for the Cavs will be the draft lottery at the end of the month, followed by the actual draft in mid-October after the season.

Until then, Love is doing all he can do to stay connected to the game with so much still up in the air, and that includes enjoying the NBA as a fan.

