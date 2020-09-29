SI.com
Cavaliers forward Love leaves minicamp bubble

Sam Amico

Power forward Kevin Love has departed the Cleveland Cavaliers' minicamp, though the move is not a surprise, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The Cavs started practicing in a "bubble" environment at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse last Wednesday, and per Fedor, Love left on Saturday. He had indicated ahead of time he wouldn't stay for the duration of the camp, Fedor noted.

Four of the Cavs' six oldest players from last season are now not at camp -- with centers Tristan Thompson (29) and Andre Drummond (27) and guard Matthew Dellavedova (30) skipping from the start. Thompson and Dellavedova are entering free agency and Drummond is out for personal reasons.

Along with the aforementioned, starting small forward Cedi Osman is in Turkey and was unable to travel to Cleveland.

Love, who turned 32 earlier this month, averaged 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds in 56 appearances last season. 

The Cavs finished 19-46 and own the No. 5 overall pick in the Nov. 18 draft. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff still has the likes of guards Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr., as well as veteran forward Larry Nance Jr., who are among those putting in work at camp.

"We're having incredible experiences off the court, team bonding," Cavs GM Koby Altman said. We're getting to grow our relationships with the players and the coaching staff, and get back to normal a little bit. These are incredibly meaningful days for our organization."

