Kevin Love Finding New Purpose On Defense

Kevin Love is known for a lot of things he does well on the court such as his three-point shooting, rebounding, and full-court passes to teammates. However, the defense has never been an area where he's thrived in.

Even with that reputation, Love is helping force turnovers and get the ball back in the hands of the Cavs.

Love leads the NBA in chargers drawn with 15 total. That comes out to be 0.56 charges drawn per game and he also leads the league in charges drawn per 36 with 1.01. Whenever K-Love is on the floor he's putting his body on the line in order to get the ball back to the offense.

He's leading the NBA by a pretty large margin too. The other leaders in total charges drawn are Oklahoma City's Kenrich Williams (12), Atlanta's Clint Capela (12), New York's Jalen Brunson (11), and the Lakers' Austin Reaves (11).

Defense hasn't been an area that Love has been known for and it only gets more difficult to physically keep up with other players as one ages. But as veterans get more experience in the NBA, they become smarter and Love is using that knowledge on the defensive end.

