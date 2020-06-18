AllCavs
Former Tennessee standout Punter signs with Olimpia Milano

Sam Amico

Former Tennessee shooting guard Kevin Punter has agreed to a one-year contract with Italian club Olimpia Milano, as relayed by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Punter, 26, is 6-foot-3 and went undrafted by the NBA in 2016. He spent last season with Crvena zvezda of Serbia.

“I’m ecstatic, I can’t wait to come to Milan and start working to try to do something special in my return to Italy,” he said.

Punter previously played in the NBA summer league with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Punter becomes the third American to sign with Olimpia Milano this offseason, joining Maclolm Delaney and Kyle Hines.

