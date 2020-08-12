Free agent guard Ware signs with London Lions of Canada

Former Louisville and Georgia State guard Kevin Ware has signed a contract with the London Lions of Canada's National Basketball League, the club announced.

Ware, 27, is best remembered for breaking his leg while attempting to block a shot in an NCAA tournament Elite Eight game vs. Duke in 2013. The open fracture protruted several inches out of his skin.

The ensuing surgery took two hours and resulted in a rod inserted into his tibea. At the time, Ware received support on social media from NBA greats such as LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.

Ware completed his college career at Georgia State after transferring from Louisville in 2014 and was not selected in the 2016 NBA Draft.

"Kevin is a special person, he has known adversity and seen it for what it is, just another obstacle," Lions owner/head coach Vince Macauley said in a statement. "He is an NBA level talent, I believe he needs the right team around him and the right people."

Ware is 6-foot-5 and plays both guard positions. He has also spent time polaying professionally in Finland and Greece.