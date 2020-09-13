SI.com
Wilcox, Gupta, McNair granted second interviews in Kings GM search

Sam Amico

Three candidates for the Sacramento Kings general manager vacancy have been granted a second interview, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Per Wojnarowski, those three are former Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox, current Minnesota Timberwolves executive VP Sachin Gupta and current Houston Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair. Wilcox has also served as assistant GM of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wojnarowski reported that those three are "among" those being granted second interviews, making it seem that the Kings may have more candidates than have been reported, first by The Athletic.

Initial reports said the Kings also had an interest in New Orleans Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon, Denver Nuggets GM Calvin Booth and Miami Heat assistant GM Adam Simon -- but all three have since withdrawn their names from consideration.

Gupta, McNair and Wilcox will all travel to Sacramento for their follow-up interviews, per Wojnarowski.

Kings interim chief of basketball operations Joe Dumars is leading the GM search, though he reportedly does not have an interest in the position himself. It is unclear what Dumars' role will be moving forward, and per James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area, that is seemingly creating some issues in the search.

The Kings parted ways with former GM Vlade Divac following the season.

