Kings search for new general manager said to be under way

The Sacramento Kings have begun their search for a new general manager, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

That said, it remains unclear if the Kings have actually interviewed anyone yet.

"The Kings have talked for years about changing the culture within the organization,' Anderson wrote. "Now they have to find the right person for the job."

He later added that if the Kings fail to make a hire prior to the scheduled date of the draft or free agency, interim executive Joe Dumars would run the basketball side. The NBA draft and start of free agency are tentatively scheduled for the middle of October. (Sacramento owns the Nos. 12, 35, 43 and 52 picks.)

The Kings parted ways with former GM Vlade Divac after an unsuccessful run in the Orlando bubble, which resulted in a hasty exit.

A recent report from The Athletic stressed that Dumars does not want the job on a full-time basis and will not be a candidate. The Kings have not determined Dumars' role moving forward, and per The Athletic, that could prove to be a "problematic component" in the search.

Still, interest in the position is strong throughout the NBA.

For starters, New York Knicks GM and former Kings VP of basketball operations Scott Perry is receiving a "swell of support" within the organization, The Athletic reported..

Anderson also identified San Antonio Spurs VP of basketball operations Brent Barry, Toronto Raptors GM Bobby Webster and Los Angeles Clippers assistant GM Trent Redden, a Sacramento native, as other potential candidates.