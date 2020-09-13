Kings lose another GM candidate as Nuggets' Booth withdraws

For the Sacramento Kings, it's down to three finalists for their general manager vacancy -- for the time being, anyway.

There were supposedly six, but Denver Nuggets GM Calvin Booth on Saturday became the third to withdraw his name from consideration, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

Booth joined New Orleans Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon and Miami Heat assistant GM Adam Simon in pulling out of the running. And if not flat-out withdrawing, making it known that they had no plans to pursue the void left when the Kings parted ways with Vlade Divac after the season.

That now leaves three names from the early list of candidates first reported by The Athletic -- Minnesota Timberwolves executive VP Sachin Gupta, Houston Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair and former Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox.

Booth, 44, spent 10 seasons as assistant GM with the Nuggets, but was promoted in July after Arturas Karnisovas left to run the Chicago Bulls.

Prior to joining the Nuggets' front office, he spent four years as director of pro personnel with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kings interim chief of basketball operations Joe Dumars is leading the GM search, though he reportedly does not have an interest in the position himself. It is unclear what Dumars' role will be moving forward, and per James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area, that is seemingly creating some issues in the search.