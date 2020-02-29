AllCavs
Carmelo Says Agent Rose Right Choice To Run Knicks

Sam Amico

Former New York forward Carmelo Anthony said current agent Leon Rose taking over the Knicks' basketball operations will be a good thing.

“It’s an exciting time for the New York Knicks,” Anthony told Newsday. “It’s an exciting time.”

Rose is a longtime player agent with CAA. He has represented stars such as LeBron James, Allen Iverson and yes, Anthony, among others.

That is all expected to change Sunday, when Rose reportedly begins his run as the next man running the Knicks.

Both Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers and Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka are former agents.

"When you’re somebody in that position, that’s the top of the mountain for you," Anthony said. "That’s becoming the trend now in the NBA. I think it’s a great situation for (Rose).”

Anthony, of course, is currently playing on a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. He is now 35 years old -- but did not rule out a return to the Knicks.

“It’s hard to say because I don’t know what that situation is going to be,” Anthony said. “The easiest thing to say is, ‘His agent is there, he’s coming back.’ Until I sit down and see the whole plan, I don’t know."

Anthony added that Rose shouldn't have any issues finding talented free agents to come to New York -- despite the Knicks' lack of recent success.

"Player relations, he’s very big on that,” Anthony said. “Deal-making, very big on that. Communicating. Knowing personnel. He’s been in this game for a long time. He’s represented the best of the best in this game. 

"He knows. He’s made deals. That’s just what he does. He’s good at running his organization and his own business."

