NBA News: Knicks May Be Planning Pursuit Of Rose Ally Paul

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks may try to make a run at Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul this offseason, according to reports that cited Paul's relationship with new chief basketball executive Leon Rose.

Both Frank Isola of NBA SiriusXM Radio and Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on the Paul-Knicks connection.

Rose is a longtime player agent who took over the Knicks' basketball operations Monday.

"According to an NBA source, Paul adores Rose and a SiriusXM report surfaced Thursday that the Knicks are doing intel," Berman wrote. "Not that they need a lot of information since Paul has been there with Rose at CAA much of the way."

Isola said on the air that the Knicks have been "gathering intel" on Paul.

Adding to that was the idea that Rose may also pursue former Knicks and current Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, per Berman. Anthony and Paul are close.

Paul, 34, is having an inspirational season by averaging 17.5 points and 6.7 assists for a surprising Thunder team that may be be the league's best story. OKC is in sixth place in the Western Conference despite trading All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George over the summer.

The sticking point with Paul, of course, would be his contract. He will make $41.3 million next season and has a player option for $44.2 million in 2021-2022. Paul has been firm in saying he fully intends to exercise that option.

"Paul wouldn’t exactly be a perfect fit for the rebuilding Knicks, considering he’ll turn 35 years old (in May)," wrote Luke Adams of HoopsRumors. "Acquiring him would also compromise the team’s cap flexibility for the summer of 2021, which is expected to feature a significantly stronger free agent class than 2020."

Still, Rose is likely to put his own stamp on the franchise and anyone who has been around the NBA long enough knows you need experienced players to return to relevance.

If that is the Knicks' immediate goal, then landing a player such as Paul may be worth the financial risk. Just look at what he's done for the Thunder.

Sam Amico covers the NBA for Sports Illustrated out of Cleveland. Follow him on Twitter @AmicoHoops.

