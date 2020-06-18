Delany latest name to surface in Knicks' search for coach

Orlando Magic assistant Pat Delany is among those who will interview for the New York Knicks coaching position, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Delany has spent six seasons as an assistant next to Steve Clifford -- two with the Magic (including this one) and four with the Charlotte Hornets.

Delany is the latest name linked to Knicks. Tom Thibodeau, Kennty Atkinson, Mike Woodson, Ime Udoka and interim coach Mike Miller are others who will reportedly interview, with Thibodeau believed to be the frontrunner.

Delany has also served as a G League head coach in the Miami Heat organization.

The Knicks are under new management, led by chief of basketball operations Leon Rose, a former CAA agent who was hired in February.

The Magic were among the 22 teams invited to finish the season at Walt Disney World in Orlando at the end of July. The Knicks, however, did not qualify.