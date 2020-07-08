Knicks to interview Bulls lead assistant Fleming

Chicago Bulls lead assistant Chris Fleming will interview for the New York Knicks head coaching position Thursday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Fleming joins a long list of candidates that also includes Tom Thibodeau, Jason Kidd, Mike Brown, Mike Woodson, Kenny Atkinson and interim man Mike Miller, as new team president Leon Rose is conducting an exhaustive search.

Fleming, 50, has also been an assistant with the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets, before joining Jim Boylen with the Bulls in May 2019. He coached in Germany for 16 seasons prior to coming to the NBA.

The Knicks were not in playoff contention when the NBA went on hiatus and are therefore not among the 22 teams resuming the season in Orlando. The same is true of the Bulls.

Like the Knicks, the Bulls have an almost entirely new front office and may be looking to move on from Boylen and his staff.

New York is hoping to wrap up its own coaching search by the end of the month, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv.