Changes Could Still Be Coming To Knicks' Front Office

The New York Knicks may have decided to retain general manager Scott Perry, but a decision on the rest of the basketball staff isn't likely to come until August, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

New basketball operations chief Leon Rose announced Wednesday that Perry would remain GM, with multiple reports saying Perry received a one-year contract.

Rose also reportedly reached a deal with Cleveland Cavaliers senior director of basketball operations Brock Aller, who will soon join the Knicks as the chief strategist. Aller is a noted salary cap expert.

Other in the Knicks may not fare nearly as well.

"Perry’s current staff, which includes personnel director Harold Ellis, assistant GM Gerald Madkins, scout Fred Cofield and capologist Michael Arcieri, aren’t guaranteed to return as Rose continues evaluations," Berman reported. "Their contracts run until August and there could be changes. But Perry will have input into future scouting hires made by Rose."

The Knicks (21-45) sat in 11th place in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended play March 11. It is not known if or when the season might resume.

