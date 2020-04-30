AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Changes Could Still Be Coming To Knicks' Front Office

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks may have decided to retain general manager Scott Perry, but a decision on the rest of the basketball staff isn't likely to come until August, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

New basketball operations chief Leon Rose announced Wednesday that Perry would remain GM, with multiple reports saying Perry received a one-year contract. 

Rose also reportedly reached a deal with Cleveland Cavaliers senior director of basketball operations Brock Aller, who will soon join the Knicks as the chief strategist. Aller is a noted salary cap expert.

Other in the Knicks may not fare nearly as well.

"Perry’s current staff, which includes personnel director Harold Ellis, assistant GM Gerald Madkins, scout Fred Cofield and capologist Michael Arcieri, aren’t guaranteed to return as Rose continues evaluations," Berman reported. "Their contracts run until August and there could be changes. But Perry will have input into future scouting hires made by Rose."

The Knicks (21-45) sat in 11th place in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended play March 11. It is not known if or when the season might resume.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Does NBA Insider Woj Drop His Bombs? Short Documentary Examines

YouTube's "Woj Bomb" takes a look at perhaps the greatest newsbreaker in sports journalism history.

Sam Amico

Bulls Bench Players Recall 1990s Dynasty With 'Iconic Frontman' Jordan

Coming off the bench for the MJ-led Bulls was viewed as an honor, former players tell Sports Illustrated.

Sam Amico

Breaking Down Carmelo's Forever-Effective Midrange Game

A look at veteran Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and how he positions himself to score.

Staff Report

Jordan's Agent: I Think He'd Average 50-60 A Game In Today's NBA

David Falk says without hand-checking, Chicago Bulls legend would have free reign to score.

Colton Jones

NBA Considers Walt Disney World To Finish Season; Vegas Still In Play

Playoff games would run at the same time if league does resume season, sources say.

Sam Amico

Knicks Decide To Retain GM Perry On One-Year Deal

Future of one New York's key decision-makers no longer in doubt -- at least for now.

Sam Amico

Knock On Hardwood: NBA Players A Superstitious Lot

A detailed look at some of the more intriguing pregame (and some in-game) rituals throughout league history.

Colton Jones

Miller Agrees That Jordan Indeed Kept Thomas Off Dream Team

Former Pacers great says Michael Jordan's dislike of Isiah Thomas ran deep at the time.

Sam Amico

Spurs, Mavericks Expected To Pursue Campazzo

Argentinian point guard has drawn interest from NBA for quite some time, may finally make the move.

Sam Amico

Potential Top Overall Pick Ball Declares For NBA Draft

LaMelo Ball expected to make a difference from the point guard position as soon as he hits court.

Sam Amico