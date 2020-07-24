Knicks have yet to make offer, but new coach should be hired soon

The New York Knicks may conduct more interviews this week and appear to be moving closer to a decision on their next head coach, as relayed by Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

That said, Begley also reported the Knicks still have not made a contract offer to any of their many candidates.

Tom Thibodeau is believed to be the frontrunner, though others such as Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson Jason Kidd and interim coach Mike Miller are in the mix. Nearly a dozen candidates in all have been interviewed.

The NBA's season is scheduled to resume at the end of next week in Orlando, though the Knicks were not contending for a playoff spot at the hiatus and were not invited.

That has given new team president Leon Rose and his staff the chance to place all of their focus on the coaching search. From the sounds of things, per Begley, the Knicks are hoping to make a hire around the time the games officially begin again (or perhaps even before).

"They’re still exploring their options,” Begley quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Marc Berman of the New York Post quoted a source who appeared to question the Knicks' process.

“In trying to be thorough and doing everything perfectly, the Knicks are dragging it out to a new level,” the source told Berman. “I believe they know who they’re going to hire, always have. They just need to make sure.”

The Knicks may not limit themselves to one coaching hire, either. Per Begley, they could potentially offer one of the candidates (perhaps Miller or Woodson) the position of lead assistant.