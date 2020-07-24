AllCavs
Knicks have yet to make offer, but new coach should be hired soon

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks may conduct more interviews this week and appear to be moving closer to a decision on their next head coach, as relayed by Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

That said, Begley also reported the Knicks still have not made a contract offer to any of their many candidates.

Tom Thibodeau is believed to be the frontrunner, though others such as Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson Jason Kidd and interim coach Mike Miller are in the mix. Nearly a dozen candidates in all have been interviewed.

The NBA's season is scheduled to resume at the end of next week in Orlando, though the Knicks were not contending for a playoff spot at the hiatus and were not invited.

That has given new team president Leon Rose and his staff the chance to place all of their focus on the coaching search. From the sounds of things, per Begley, the Knicks are hoping to make a hire around the time the games officially begin again (or perhaps even before).

"They’re still exploring their options,” Begley quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Marc Berman of the New York Post quoted a source who appeared to question the Knicks' process.

“In trying to be thorough and doing everything perfectly, the Knicks are dragging it out to a new level,” the source told Berman. “I believe they know who they’re going to hire, always have. They just need to make sure.”

The Knicks may not limit themselves to one coaching hire, either. Per Begley, they could potentially offer one of the candidates (perhaps Miller or Woodson) the position of lead assistant.

NBA continues to explore dates for possible pre-draft combine

Annual event in Chicago to evaluate draft prospects was suspended from original date this past spring.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers GM Altman among those pushing for fall games in Chicago

Cleveland one of eight non-playoff contenders who want some run after being left out of NBA restart.

Sam Amico

Morris clears quarantine, able to join Lakers on court

Veteran forward should be ready to go for LA's restart opener vs. Mavericks next week in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Macon nearing deal in Turkey

Arkansas product has spent time in NBA with Mavericks and Heat, as well as playing in G League.

Sam Amico

Free agents Ennis, Dekker sign with same Turkish club

Agent confirms two former NBA first-round draft picks headed to Turk Telekom Ankara in 2020-21.

Sam Amico

Ball must continue to be the gatekeeper of Pelicans' offense

Pelicans' guard Lonzo Ball has made huge strides in his third NBA season.

Cameron Fields

Akron St. V-St. M standout Branham chooses Ohio State

Shooting guard is third recruit in ESPN's top 100 for 2020-21 to commit to Buckeyes this summer.

Sam Amico

Kings' Fox returns to court after suffering sprained ankle

Third-year Sacramento point guard could be back by time season officially resumes in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Former Thunder point guard Christon signs deal in Turkey

Veteran free agent and Xavier product has spent extensive time both overseas and in G League.

Sam Amico

Free agent swingman Liggins signs with London of BBL

Well-traveled veteran says he "can't wait" to get started as basketball journey again takes him overseas.

Sam Amico