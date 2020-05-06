AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Knicks? Nets? Thibodeau almost definitely will land somewhere

Sam Amico

Tom Thibodeau recently seemed "happy, rested and eager" to give coaching another shot and the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are two teams that would make sense, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Thibodeau hasn't been on the sideline since the 2018-19 season, when he served as the Minnesota Timberwolves' president and head coach. That came to an unceremonious end when Thibodeau took the fall for the Jimmy Butler drama that resulted in Butler getting traded.

But Butler (now in Miami) and many players have a great deal of respect for Thibodeau -- and in the NBA, that's the first step to successful coaching.

A recent report from the New York Post suggested that Thibodeau is drawing interest from the Knicks, Nets and Houston Rockets. The Knicks and Nets were led by interim coaches at the NBA hiatus (Mike Miller and Jacque Vaughn, respectively) -- and the Rockets and Mike D'Antoni very well could part ways at season's end, whenever that may be. 

Let's start with New York.

"The Knicks are reportedly interested in Thibodeau," Mannix wrote. "And Tibs, an assistant with New York from '96 to 2003, is interested too. Thibodeau has a strong relationship with Leon Rose, whose former agency CAA has represented him."

Of course, the Knicks are a rebuilding project. But the Nets have two stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the way, once both players have recovered from their respective injuries.

As Mannix wrote, the Nets are "a veteran team in need of an experienced coach to lead a team that should contend for a championship next season."

Knicks? Nets? Thibodeau and his staunch defensive-minded approach? Hey, it just may be both franchises need.

All we really know is that Thibodeau is likely to land somewhere, and soon.

"I talked to Thibodeau a few times in this last year. He seemed happy, rested and eager to get another shot," Mannix wrote. "And he may get one."

Thibodeau compiled a 352-246 overall record with the Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: Talkin' how NBA has changed since MJ days and return of season

Thoughts on "The Last Dance" and what is different about the NBA today, as well as the odds of the season resuming.

Sam Amico

Breakdown: Lou Williams' decisiveness enables his elite scoring

Lou Williams isn't that different compared to the rest of the NBA's elite scorers, but his decisiveness stands out.

Cameron Fields

Warriors favor Edwards if they land No. 1 overall draft pick

Talented shooting guard out of Georgia reportedly the top target as Golden State aims to get back on track.

Sam Amico

Clippers buy Lakers' old stomping grounds for arena of their own

Move to the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., expected to be finalized within the next couple of years.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Love shares daily quarantine regimen (and his dog's name)

Power forward continues to value grooming, skin care and overall wellness as league remains on hiatus.

Sam Amico

Thibodeau linked to Knicks, Nets and Rockets

Former Chicago and Minnesota coach reportedly would have an interest in all three potential coaching vacancies.

Sam Amico

NBA supporting study to help develop coronavirus vaccine

Team owners, union aim to help in figuring out how to control virus.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers seem likely to stay in house to replace Aller

Senior director of basketball operations and noted salary cap expert departing for Knicks.

Sam Amico

Italian league players can start returning to practice facilities

Restrictions eased all across country, allowing athletes to utilize team facilities on individual basis.

Sam Amico

DeRozan names LeBron and Kawhi, among others, for building ultimate player

Spurs shooting guard picked LeBron James four times when he built his ultimate player on ESPN's WYD.

Cameron Fields