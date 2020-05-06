Knicks? Nets? Thibodeau almost definitely will land somewhere

Tom Thibodeau recently seemed "happy, rested and eager" to give coaching another shot and the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are two teams that would make sense, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Thibodeau hasn't been on the sideline since the 2018-19 season, when he served as the Minnesota Timberwolves' president and head coach. That came to an unceremonious end when Thibodeau took the fall for the Jimmy Butler drama that resulted in Butler getting traded.

But Butler (now in Miami) and many players have a great deal of respect for Thibodeau -- and in the NBA, that's the first step to successful coaching.

A recent report from the New York Post suggested that Thibodeau is drawing interest from the Knicks, Nets and Houston Rockets. The Knicks and Nets were led by interim coaches at the NBA hiatus (Mike Miller and Jacque Vaughn, respectively) -- and the Rockets and Mike D'Antoni very well could part ways at season's end, whenever that may be.

Let's start with New York.

"The Knicks are reportedly interested in Thibodeau," Mannix wrote. "And Tibs, an assistant with New York from '96 to 2003, is interested too. Thibodeau has a strong relationship with Leon Rose, whose former agency CAA has represented him."

Of course, the Knicks are a rebuilding project. But the Nets have two stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the way, once both players have recovered from their respective injuries.

As Mannix wrote, the Nets are "a veteran team in need of an experienced coach to lead a team that should contend for a championship next season."

Knicks? Nets? Thibodeau and his staunch defensive-minded approach? Hey, it just may be both franchises need.

All we really know is that Thibodeau is likely to land somewhere, and soon.

"I talked to Thibodeau a few times in this last year. He seemed happy, rested and eager to get another shot," Mannix wrote. "And he may get one."

Thibodeau compiled a 352-246 overall record with the Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.