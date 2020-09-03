Knicks expected to pursue Raptors' VanVleet in free agency

The New York Knicks have an interest in Fred VanVleet and are likely to pursue the Toronto Raptors point guard in free agency, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

The Raptors are currently squaring off with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but VanVleet will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. For the defending champion Raptors, that may not be far away, as they are in a 2-0 hole.

The Knicks are under new management, headed by former CAA agent Leon Rose, who apparently is looking to make a splash this offseason. Rose's first big move was to hire former Chicago Bulls and Tom Thibodeau as coach.

There have also been several moves in the front office, including the hiring of senior advisor William Wesley, known for developing with high-profile players and coaches.

But it is the roster that could use some fixing, a winners like VanVleet are among those the Knicks apparently have on their radar.

VanVkleet, 26, could command $25 to $30 million a year, Bondy wrote. He is averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 assists on the season.