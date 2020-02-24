Thibodeau Favorite To Become Knicks Coach, As Rose Hiring Nearly Official

Tom Thibodeau is the front runner to become the next coach of the New York Knicks, as Leon Rose nears his starting date as the team's president of basketball operations, sources tell Jonathan Macri of SI.com.

A person with knowledge of the Knicks' thinking puts the odds at 90 percent that Thibodeau will be offered the job, with interim coach Mike Miller being offered the opportunity to stay on in some capacity, sources said.

Thibodeau, 62, was fired as coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, a move that many viewed as a result of Jimmy Butler's early-season trade demand. Thibodeau reportedly fought to convince Timberwolves management to try talk Butler into staying.

Nonetheless, Thibodeau's serious demeanor and no-nonsense approach have earned him respect among team executives and players alike.

In seven full seasons as coach with Chicago and Minnesota, Thibodeau has compiled a 352-246 record. He has missed the playoffs just once -- in 2016-17, his first season with the Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, Rose is a prominent agent who reportedly is all set to take over in New York. His current and former client list includes LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson.

Rose, 59, was viewed as instrumental in bringing Wade, James and Chris Bosh together with Miami a decade ago, helping to create what was known as the "Big Three" era.

As SI.com confirmed, Rose was delayed in officially taking the Knicks job because of his involvement in Wade's "L3GACY" celebration over the weekend in Miami.

"But sources confirmed to SI.com that with Wade's celebration now done, there's nothing else holding up the hire, and it should become official this week," Macri reported.

Rose is expected to bring in his own coach and is said to favor Thibodeau, with ownership giving Rose complete control over all basketball decisions. It is also believed Rose is on board with those in the organization who hope to keep Miller in either a coaching, scouting or front-office capacity.

"It's unclear at this point how amenable Miller would be to staying on in a reduced role, but perhaps the title of associate head coach would help sway him," Macri reported. "Pat Sullivan, who has been something of a defensive coordinator under Miller, is also a safe bet to be retained."

The Knicks (17-39) are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference entering Monday's game at Houston. They have not made the playoffs since 2013.