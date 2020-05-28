Knicks expected to interview Thibodeau, Atkinson, Miller

Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Miller are all expected to interview for the New York Knicks' head coaching position, according to multiple reports.

Thibodeau is the former coach of the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves and widely believed to be the frontrunner.

Atkinson was fired in March after a fairly successful run with the Brooklyn Nets, and Miller was the Knicks' interim coach at the NBA hiatus.

The Knicks are not expected to make a hire until the league decides what will become of the season.

Meanwhile, agents and coaches with an interest in the job told Ian Begley of SNY.tv they believe Thibodeau has the inside track, given his history with new Knicks president Leon Rose.

"Rose and Thibodeau have a strong relationship, but Rose also has strong relationships with several coaches due to his previous role as a top player agent at CAA," Begley wrote.

Thibodeau recently said he's in no rush to take his next job.

"Normally you would have some openings and right now there aren’t any openings," he told ESPN. "So you don’t want to speculate on what jobs could open.

“That’s what you have an agent for. He’ll certainly, at some point, look at if there is an opportunity, whether it be a good match or not.

“I’m still under contract with Minnesota, so I feel like I’m in a position where I can be patient.”

The NBA is still determining whether to resume the season, and if it does, if the season will continue for non-playoff contenders such as the Knicks.

"If the NBA decides to play regular season games, the expectation is that Miller will coach the Knicks for those games and no formal coaching search will begin until the conclusion of the regular season," Begley wrote.