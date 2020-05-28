AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Knicks expected to interview Thibodeau, Atkinson, Miller

Sam Amico

Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Miller are all expected to interview for the New York Knicks' head coaching position, according to multiple reports.

Thibodeau is the former coach of the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves and widely believed to be the frontrunner.

Atkinson was fired in March after a fairly successful run with the Brooklyn Nets, and Miller was the Knicks' interim coach at the NBA hiatus.

The Knicks are not expected to make a hire until the league decides what will become of the season.

Meanwhile, agents and coaches with an interest in the job told Ian Begley of SNY.tv they believe Thibodeau has the inside track, given his history with new Knicks president Leon Rose.

"Rose and Thibodeau have a strong relationship, but Rose also has strong relationships with several coaches due to his previous role as a top player agent at CAA," Begley wrote.

Thibodeau recently said he's in no rush to take his next job.

"Normally you would have some openings and right now there aren’t any openings," he told ESPN. "So you don’t want to speculate on what jobs could open.

“That’s what you have an agent for. He’ll certainly, at some point, look at if there is an opportunity, whether it be a good match or not.

“I’m still under contract with Minnesota, so I feel like I’m in a position where I can be patient.”

The NBA is still determining whether to resume the season, and if it does, if the season will continue for non-playoff contenders such as the Knicks.

"If the NBA decides to play regular season games, the expectation is that Miller will coach the Knicks for those games and no formal coaching search will begin until the conclusion of the regular season," Begley wrote.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AmicoHoops Radio: Talkin' NBA's possible return

Sports Illustrated's Sam Amico joins 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland to talk all things NBA.

Sam Amico

Knicks announce hiring of Aller, others to front office

Former Cavaliers capologist takes on similar role in New York as Leon Rose reveals additions.

Sam Amico

Kings should consider dealing Bagley, writer suggests

Young big man still has upside, but maybe Sacramento could get a decent package in return.

Sam Amico

Hawks GM Schlenk confident with draft preparations

Despite circumstances, Travis Schlenk says Hawks have been able to do due diligence on prospects.

Sam Amico

NBA free agency: All available players, by position

A look at all NBA free agents heading into the 2020 offseason -- unrestricted, restricted, player option, team option.

Sam Amico

Wizards' Wall says he's '110 percent' and itching to play

Five-time All-Star John Wall looking to get back into basketball shape but not likely to play should season resume.

Sam Amico

NBL MVP Cotton returning to Australia

NBA free agent point guard comes to terms on new contract overseas.

Sam Amico

Ex-NBA big man Williams talking contract extension in Russia

It appears a longer deal is in works for former Suns and Nets power forward/center Alan Williams.

Sam Amico

Former Wisconsin forward Brown agrees to deal in France

Previously spent time in G League and playing professionally in China.

Sam Amico

Austin Peay's Taylor, EKU's Brown withdraw from NBA draft

Both among underclassmen returning to school to give college basketball another run.

Sam Amico