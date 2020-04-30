AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Knicks Decide To Retain GM Perry On One-Year Deal

Sam Amico

In a move that some may consider surprising, the New York Knicks have decided to retain general manager Scott Perry, new chief of basketball operations Leon Rose announced.

Perry reportedly signed a one-year contract to remain in his current position.

"Scott is a well-respected basketball executive who I have known for more than 20 years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we look to build a winning team in New York,” Rose said in a statement.

Many believed Rose would seek a new GM after taking over in February and firing team president Steve Mills soon thereafter.

Rose has since added Cleveland Cavaliers senior director of basketball operations Brock Aller, whose hiring should be official within the next few days. Aller is a noted capologist and will serve as the Knicks' vice president of strategy.

Perry will continue to oversee the Knicks' draft, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"Give him credit -- he won over Leon Rose," analyst Eddie Johnson said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. "He was basically out the door and he climbed back in."

The Knicks (21-45) sat in 11th place in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended the season March 11.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Considers Walt Disney World To Finish Season; Vegas Still In Play

Playoff games would run at the same time if league does resume season, sources say.

Sam Amico

Jordan's Agent: I Think He'd Average 50-60 A Game In Today's NBA

David Falk says without hand-checking, Chicago Bulls legend would have free reign to score.

Colton Jones

Breaking Down Carmelo's Forever-Effective Midrange Game

A look at veteran Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and how he positions himself to score.

Staff Report

Knock On Hardwood: NBA Players A Superstitious Lot

A detailed look at some of the more intriguing pregame (and some in-game) rituals throughout league history.

Colton Jones

Miller Agrees That Jordan Indeed Kept Thomas Off Dream Team

Former Pacers great says Michael Jordan's dislike of Isiah Thomas ran deep at the time.

Sam Amico

Spurs, Mavericks Expected To Pursue Campazzo

Argentinian point guard has drawn interest from NBA for quite some time, may finally make the move.

Sam Amico

Potential Top Overall Pick Ball Declares For NBA Draft

LaMelo Ball expected to make a difference from the point guard position as soon as he hits court.

Sam Amico

Thomas 'Surprised' by Jordan's Strong Words in 'The Last Dance'

Former Detroit Bad Boys point guard says Chicago legend calling him an "a**hole" was uncharacteristic of their relationship.

Sam Amico

Scoring Great King Reveals He Almost Signed with Bird's Celtics

New York legend said winning a championship was something that appealed to him during 1987 free agency.

Sam Amico

Bulls' LaVine Says Front Office Overhaul Was Necessary

Chicago standout has met with new management team, offers praise to Gar Forman and John Paxson.

Sam Amico