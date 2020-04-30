Knicks Decide To Retain GM Perry On One-Year Deal

In a move that some may consider surprising, the New York Knicks have decided to retain general manager Scott Perry, new chief of basketball operations Leon Rose announced.

Perry reportedly signed a one-year contract to remain in his current position.

"Scott is a well-respected basketball executive who I have known for more than 20 years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we look to build a winning team in New York,” Rose said in a statement.

Many believed Rose would seek a new GM after taking over in February and firing team president Steve Mills soon thereafter.

Rose has since added Cleveland Cavaliers senior director of basketball operations Brock Aller, whose hiring should be official within the next few days. Aller is a noted capologist and will serve as the Knicks' vice president of strategy.

Perry will continue to oversee the Knicks' draft, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"Give him credit -- he won over Leon Rose," analyst Eddie Johnson said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. "He was basically out the door and he climbed back in."

The Knicks (21-45) sat in 11th place in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended the season March 11.

