Kobe documentary similar to 'The Last Dance' could be next

Sam Amico

A camera crew followed around Kobe Bryant during his final two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and perhaps a documentary of his own will be on the way, noted filmmaker Gotham Chopra told ESPN LA.

At the moment, the Michael Jordan-fueled “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, is all the rage.

The story of the beloved Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January, would likely be one that sports fans would flock to watch.

“There’s a lot of stuff that exists,” Chopra said. “Kobe was every bit the shrewd businessman that Michael was.

“The article that Ramona [Shelburne] posted about the origins of The Last Dance, part of it was Michael controlled that footage with the NBA, of course. But neither party could do anything with it without the other party. Kobe made sure there was a level of control that he had with him.”

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

